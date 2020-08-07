SLPP+wins+11+seats+in+parliament+

The Sri Lanka People's Front won 11 seats in the Kurunegala District.
They obtained 649,965 votes from the district.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya obtained 4 seats obtaining 244860 votes.
The Jathika Jana Balavegaya polled 36,290 votes in the Kurunegala District while the United National Party polled 26,770 votes.
However, they did not win any seats.
They obtained 649,965 votes from the district.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya obtained 4 seats obtaining 244860 votes.
The Jathika Jana Balavegaya polled 36,290 votes in the Kurunegala District while the United National Party polled 26,770 votes.
However, they did not win any seats.