SLPP+wins+11+seats+in+parliament+

The Sri Lanka People's Front won 11 seats in the Kurunegala District.



They obtained 649,965 votes from the district.



Samagi Jana Balawegaya obtained 4 seats obtaining 244860 votes.



The Jathika Jana Balavegaya polled 36,290 votes in the Kurunegala District while the United National Party polled 26,770 votes.



However, they did not win any seats.





