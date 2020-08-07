Results of all districts of the 2020 parliamentary election released - seat allocations being released

The overall results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in all districts have been released.
The preferential votes obtained by the candidates in several districts including Galle and Matara have already been declared.
Only the number of seats obtained by the various political parties and the number of preferential votes obtained by the candidates are yet to be declared.
The results will be released in the next few hours.
The preferential votes obtained by the candidates in several districts including Galle and Matara have already been declared.
Only the number of seats obtained by the various political parties and the number of preferential votes obtained by the candidates are yet to be declared.
The results will be released in the next few hours.