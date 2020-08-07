සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Results of all districts of the 2020 parliamentary election released - seat allocations being released

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 3:32

The overall results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in all districts have been released.

The preferential votes obtained by the candidates in several districts including Galle and Matara have already been declared.

Only the number of seats obtained by the various political parties and the number of preferential votes obtained by the candidates are yet to be declared.

The results will be released in the next few hours.
Preferential votes for the Kegalle district
Preferential votes for the Kegalle district
Friday, 07 August 2020 - 4:17

Preferential votes for the Kegalle district have been released.Sri Lanka Podu Jana PeramunaKanaka Herath - 128,592Ranjith Siyambalapitiya - 103,300Tharaka... Read More

UNP and the Ape Jana Bala party get one seat each from the National List
UNP and the Ape Jana Bala party get one seat each from the National List
Friday, 07 August 2020 - 4:15

The United National Party, which did not win any seats at the district level in the 2020 General Elections, and the Ape Jana Bala Party, which contested... Read More

Badulla District - Preferential Votes
Badulla District - Preferential Votes
Friday, 07 August 2020 - 4:13

Badulla District - Preferential votes have been released by now.Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Nimal Siripala de Silva 141901 Sudarshana Denipitiya... Read More


