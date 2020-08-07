Samagi+Jana+Balavegaya+wins+Trincomalee+

The overall election results of the Trincomalee district have been released.
Samagi Jana Balawegaya obtained 86,394 votes and will be entitled to 2 seats.
The Sri Lanka Podua Jana Peramuna has won one seat in the Trincomalee District with 66,681 votes.
Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi Party has won one seat.
They received 39,570 votes.
