Samagi+Jana+Balavegaya+wins+Trincomalee+

The overall election results of the Trincomalee district have been released.



Samagi Jana Balawegaya obtained 86,394 votes and will be entitled to 2 seats.



The Sri Lanka Podua Jana Peramuna has won one seat in the Trincomalee District with 66,681 votes.



Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi Party has won one seat.



They received 39,570 votes.