SLPP+wins+8+seats+in+Kandy+

The Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna has won 8 seats in the Kandy District.



after obtaining 477,446 votes.



Samagi Jana Balawegaya has won 4 seats in the Kandy District.



They received 234,523 votes.



The number of registered voters in the Kandy district is 1,075,048.



The number of votes cast was 869,669.



The number of rejected votes was 5,7091. The valid number of votes in Kandy district is 812,578.