SLPP+wins+8+seats+in+Ratnapura+

The overall results of the Ratnapura District have been released.



Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna obtained 446,668 votes and are entitled to 8 seats.



The Samagi Jana Balawegaya won 3 seats having received 155,759 votes.



The Jathika Jana Balavegaya polled 17611 votes in the Ratnapura District and did not win any seats.



The United National Party has obtained 12349 votes.



They too have not won any seats in the Ratnapura District.