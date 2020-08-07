Seat allocation based on results - excluding national list

All Island Cumulative Seat Allocation Results :





SLPP - 128

SJB -47

ITAK -9

JJB - 2

EPDP - 2

NC - 1

SLFP - 1

AITC - 1

TMTK - 1

TMVP - 1

SLMC - 1

ACMC - 1

MNA - 1

UNP - 0

Excluding the 29 National List seats, the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna has won 128 out of 196 seats in the district according to the results released.The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has won 47 seats while the Tamil National Alliance has won 9 seats.The Jathika Jana Balavegaya and the EPDP have won two seats each.The Sri Lanka Freedom Party, the National Congress, the AITC, the Muslim National Alliance, the ACMC, the Muslim Congress, TMTK and TMVP each won one seat each.