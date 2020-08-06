Protest in Jaffna against Sumanthiran (Video)

Supporters of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) have protested against former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP, M.A. Sumathiran's visit to the counting center at Jaffna Central College.
Our correspondent stated that this situation occurred at around 1.40 this morning.
The Police Special Task Force and the Police have been able to control the situation.
