Matale District - Preferential votes have been released by now.



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna



Janaka Bandara Tennakoon - 73,296

Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda - 71,404

Pramitha Bandara Tennakoon - 67,776

Rohana Dissanayake - 50,368



Samagi Jana Balavegaya



Rohini Kumari Kaviratne - 27,587