The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated

The overall results of the 2020 Parliamentary Elections have been released.The number of votes obtained by the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna is 6,853,693.They have won 128 seats and 17 National List seats. Therefore SLPP has 145 seats in parliament.Samagi Jana Balawegaya has obtained 2,771,984 votes. They won 47 seats and 7 National List seats.The total number of votes obtained by the Jathika Jana Balavegaya in this election is 445,958.They have won 2 seats and have been allocated one national list seat.Accordingly, they have 3 seats in Parliament.The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi Party has obtained 327,168 votes and has secured 9 seats.The Ilankai Tamil Arasu Party also won one national list seat.The United National Party has received 249435 votes. They have not been able to win any seats in the general election this time.However, the UNP, which was unable to win any seats in this election, has secured one National List seat.Akila Ilankai Tamil Congress Party has obtained 67766 votes in this General Election and have won one seat.They have also been allocated one national list seat.Ape Janabala Party received 67758 votes and have also won one National List seat.