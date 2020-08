Premalal+Jayasekara+is+2nd+in+SLPP+list+for+Ratnapura

Former deputy minister Premalal Jayasekara, sentenced to death over the shooting a person to death in Kahawatte during the 2015 presidential election, polled the second highest preferential votes for the SLPP for Ratnapura district.



Following is the district result:



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna



Pavitra Wanniarachchi 200,977

Premalal Jayasekara 104,237

Janaka Wakkumbura 101,225

Gamini Walegoda 85,840

Akila Ellawala 71,179

Vasudeva Nanayakkara 66,991

Muditha Prasanthi 65,933

W.D.J. Seneviratne 61,612

Samagi Jana Balawegaya



Hesha Vithanage 60,426



Waruna Liyanage 47,494

Thalatha Athukorale 45,105