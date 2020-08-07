සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

With 151 seats, SLPP-led coalition secures two-thirds majority

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 9:08

The coalition led by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna achieved a landslide victory in the General Election 2020 with 151 seats, securing a two-thirds majority in parliament.

