With 151 seats, SLPP-led coalition secures two-thirds majority (videos)

The coalition led by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna achieved a landslide victory in the General Election 2020 with 151 seats, securing a two-thirds majority in parliament.



The SLPP polled 6,853,693 votes and secured 128 seats as well as 17 national list seats.



The SJB, with 2,771,984 votes, managed 47 seats and seven national list seats.



The JJB polled 445,958 votes and secured three seats, including one national list seat.



Polling 327,168 votes, the ITAK won nine seats and claimed one national list seat.



Although the UNP collected 249,435 votes, it failed to win a single seat, but secured one national list seat.



The AITC, with 67,766 votes, won one seat and gained one national list seat, while the Apey Janabala Party polled 67,758 votes and secured one national seat.





