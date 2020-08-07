සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Mahinda Rajapaksa polls highest preferential votes

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 9:12

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has polled the highest preferential votes at the General Election 2020.

Contesting from Kurunegala, he polled 527,364 votes.

The district preferential votes results:

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna

Mahinda Rajapaksa 527,364
Johnston Fernando 199,203
Gunapala Ratnasekara 141,991
Dayasiri Jayasekara 112,452
Asanka Nawaratne 82,779
Samanpriya Herath 66,814
D.B. Herath 61,954
Anura Priyadarshana Yapa 59,666
Jayaratne Herath 54,351
Shantha Bandara 52,086
U.K. Sumith 51,134

Samagi Jana Balawegaya

Nalin Bandara 75,631
J.C. Alawathuwala 65,956
Ashok Abeysinghe 54,512
Thushara Indunil 49,364


