Mahinda Rajapaksa polls highest preferential votes (video)





Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has polled the highest preferential votes at the General Election 2020.

Contesting from Kurunegala, he polled 527,364 votes.



The district preferential votes results:



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna



Mahinda Rajapaksa 527,364

Johnston Fernando 199,203

Gunapala Ratnasekara 141,991

Dayasiri Jayasekara 112,452

Asanka Nawaratne 82,779

Samanpriya Herath 66,814

D.B. Herath 61,954

Anura Priyadarshana Yapa 59,666

Jayaratne Herath 54,351

Shantha Bandara 52,086

U.K. Sumith 51,134



Samagi Jana Balawegaya



Nalin Bandara 75,631

J.C. Alawathuwala 65,956

Ashok Abeysinghe 54,512

Thushara Indunil 49,364