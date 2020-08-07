India+becomes+third+country+to+pass+two+million+Covid-19+cases

More than two million Indians have now tested positive for Covid-19, according to official figures.



The country confirmed the last million cases in just 20 days, faster than the US or Brazil which have higher numbers, the BBC reports.



India is now the third country to cross the two million mark. It reported 62,170 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total tally up to 2,025,409.



The country has reported around 40,700 deaths so far.