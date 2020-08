Gampaha+preferential+votes+results

Gamapaha district preferential votes results have been released.



The SLPP has won 13 seats, but its candidate Duleep Wijesekara was defeated.



The SJB won four seats.



Its candidates Ajith Mannapperuma, Vijith Wijayamuni Soysa, Chatura Senaratne and Edward Gunasekara failed to win.



The result:



Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna



Nalaka Godahewa 325,479

Prasanna Ranatunga 316,544

Indika Anuruddha 136,297

Sisira Jayakody 113,130

Nimal Lansa 108,945

Sahan Pradeep Vithana 97,494

Sudarshani Fernandopulle 89,329

Prasanna Ranaweera 83,203

Kokila Harshani 77,922

Lasantha Alagiyawanne 73,061

Nalin Fernando 69,800

Milan Jayatilake 68,449

Upul Mahendra 67,756



Samagi Jana Balawegaya



Sarath Fonseka 110,555

Ranjan Ramanayake 103,992

Harshana Rajakaruna 73,612

Kavinda Jayawardena 52,026



Jathika Jana Balawegaya



Vijitha Herath 37,008