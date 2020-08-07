PM extends heartfelt gratitude, says “Sri Lanka will not stand disappointed during our tenure”

After the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna recorded a landslide victory at the General Election 2020, Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has extended heartfelt gratitude to all Sri Lankans for placing their trust in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, himself and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna and voting for the ‘Saubhagye Dekma’ election manifesto in overwhelming numbers.



We will ensure Sri Lanka will not stand disappointed during our tenure, he has tweeted.