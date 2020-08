Island-wide celebrations are taking place to mark the landslide victory by the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna at the General Election 2020.



People lighted firecrackers and distributed milk-rice in celebration.



One such gathering took place in front of the Anuradhapura Central College.



Similar celebrations happened in Badulla, Hambantota, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Matale, Matara, Polonnaruwa, Puttalam and Trincomalee.



In Colombo, the Nelum Kuluna was lighted up last night as a celebratory gesture.