Ranil leads senior politicians who lost their seats (video)

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 13:30

A number of members of the last parliament lost their seats at the General Election 2020.

Main among them are UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, deputy leader Ravi Karunanayake and treasurer Daya Gamage, all contested from Colombo, general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam (Kurunegala) and national organizer Navin Dissanayake (Nuwara Eliya).

In Colombo – SLPP’s Thilanga Sumathipala and SJB candidates A.H.M. Fowzie, Hirunika Premachandra and Sujeewa Senasinghe suffered defeats.

Duleep Wijesekara of the SLPP and the SJB candidates Ajith Mannapperuma, Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa, Chatura Senaratne and Edward Gunasekara failed to win in Gampaha.

So did, the UNP’s Ruwan Wijewardena and Arjuna Ranatunga.

In Kalutara, Ajith P. Perera, Palitha Thewarapperuma and Lakshman Wijemanne tasted defeat.

The SLPP’s Lakshman Yapa (Matara), the JJB’s Nihal Galappatti (Hambantota) as well as Vajira Abeywardena from the UNP and the SJB’s Wijepala Hettiarachchi, Bandulal Bandarigoda and Piyasena Gamage lost their seats in Galle.

In addition to UNP’s Kariyawasam, the SLPP’s Tharanath Basnayake, T.B. Ekanayake and Indika Bandaranayake failed to win from Kurunegala.

Palitha Range Bandara of the UNP in Puttalam as well as Jaffna’s Mavai Senadhiraja, P. Saravanabhavan and Vijayakala Maheswaran were defeated.

