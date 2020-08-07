Rishad’s application against arrest rejected

The Supreme Court has refused to grant leave to proceed with a fundamental rights application filed by ex-minister Rishad Bathiudeen seeking an order to prevent the CID from arresting him over the Easter Sunday terror attacks.



A judges panel comprising Buwaneka Aluvihare, L.T.B. Dehideniya and S. Thurairaja took up the application today (07).



When it was taken up for hearing on 27 July, judge Priyantha Jayawardena withdrew citing a personal reason and the case was put off until today.