Mahinda Rajapaksa to take oaths as PM on 09 August

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 14:22

Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn-in as the prime minister of the new government at 8.30 am on Sunday 09 August at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara.

The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated
07 August 2020
06 August 2020
07 August 2020
07 August 2020
07 August 2020
07 August 2020
06 August 2020
06 August 2020
06 August 2020
