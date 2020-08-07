,
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
Watch Hiru TV
Home
(current)
Local
(current)
World
(current)
Entertainment
(current)
Business
(current)
Sports
(current)
Politics
(current)
Contact Us
(current)
Subscribe
සිංහල
தமிழ்
(current)
Hiru Gossip
Mahinda Rajapaksa to take oaths as PM on 09 August
Friday, 07 August 2020 - 14:22
Mahinda Rajapaksa will be sworn-in as the prime minister of the new government at 8.30 am on Sunday 09 August at the Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara.
Trending News
The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated
07 August 2020
Galle District - Elected members and the preferential votes
06 August 2020
Preferential votes of the Ratnapura district
07 August 2020
Hambantota District - Preferential Votes
07 August 2020
Nuwara Eliya - Jeewan Thondaman receives the highest number of preferential votes
07 August 2020
International News
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
07 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
06 August 2020
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
06 August 2020
News
Local News
International News
Sports News
Business News
Entertainment News
iReport
Political
Balaya
Salakuna
Hard Talk
Tv News
Hiru TV News 6.55
Hiru TV News 9.55
Hiru TV News 11.55
Hiru CIA
Rathu Miniththuwa
One 2 One
Beyond The Line
Dinana Lamai
Hot Spot
Mathi Sabaya
Editors
Media Network
Hiru TV
Hiru FM
Sun FM
Sooriyan FM
Gold FM
Shaa FM
Asia Broadcasting Home
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.