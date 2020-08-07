UNP+to+restructure+itself+following+defeat

The UNP will reorganize and restructure itself in order to go forward with new vigour, says the party’s general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.



He is issuing a media statement following the major setback the UNP suffered at the General Election.



Kariyawasam says the people handed the party a massive defeat although it had done many things for the country.



The party faced challenges both within and the outside, he says, adding the responsibility will be accepted for their failures as well as for the others.