සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

UNP to restructure itself following defeat

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 16:24

UNP+to+restructure+itself+following+defeat
The UNP will reorganize and restructure itself in order to go forward with new vigour, says the party’s general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam.

He is issuing a media statement following the major setback the UNP suffered at the General Election.

Kariyawasam says the people handed the party a massive defeat although it had done many things for the country.

The party faced challenges both within and the outside, he says, adding the responsibility will be accepted for their failures as well as for the others.

logo

Trending News

The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated
07 August 2020
The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated
Galle District - Elected members and the preferential votes
06 August 2020
Galle District - Elected members and the preferential votes
Preferential votes of the Ratnapura district
07 August 2020
Preferential votes of the Ratnapura district
Hambantota District - Preferential Votes
07 August 2020
Hambantota District - Preferential Votes
Nuwara Eliya - Jeewan Thondaman receives the highest number of preferential votes
07 August 2020
Nuwara Eliya - Jeewan Thondaman receives the highest number of preferential votes

International News

TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
07 August 2020
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
07 August 2020
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
06 August 2020
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.