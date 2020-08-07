සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

13 dead in landslide in Kerala

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 16:16

13+dead+in+landslide+in+Kerala
At least 13 people have been killed after heavy rain caused a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district early today (07).

Twelve others have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at Munnar's Tata General Hospital.

Officials say the landslide happened in the Rajamalai area of the district, which is around 25 km from the tourist town of Munnar.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted that police, fire service personnel and forest and revenue officials had been instructed to join rescue efforts.

logo

Trending News

The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated
07 August 2020
The overall results of the 2020 general election released - this is how the seats, including the national lists, were allocated
Galle District - Elected members and the preferential votes
06 August 2020
Galle District - Elected members and the preferential votes
Preferential votes of the Ratnapura district
07 August 2020
Preferential votes of the Ratnapura district
Hambantota District - Preferential Votes
07 August 2020
Hambantota District - Preferential Votes
Nuwara Eliya - Jeewan Thondaman receives the highest number of preferential votes
07 August 2020
Nuwara Eliya - Jeewan Thondaman receives the highest number of preferential votes

International News

13 dead in landslide in Kerala
07 August 2020
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
06 August 2020
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
06 August 2020
Firefighters put out market blaze in UAE
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.