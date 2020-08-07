13+dead+in+landslide+in+Kerala

At least 13 people have been killed after heavy rain caused a landslide in Kerala's Idukki district early today (07).



Twelve others have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at Munnar's Tata General Hospital.



Officials say the landslide happened in the Rajamalai area of the district, which is around 25 km from the tourist town of Munnar.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted that police, fire service personnel and forest and revenue officials had been instructed to join rescue efforts.