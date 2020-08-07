TikTok+threatens+legal+action+against+Trump+US+ban

TikTok is threatening legal action against the US after Donald Trump ordered firms to stop doing business with the Chinese app within 45 days.



The company said it was "shocked" by an executive order from the US President outlining the ban, according to the BBC.



TikTok said it would "pursue all remedies available" to "ensure the rule of law is not discarded".



Mr Trump issued a similar order against China's WeChat in a major escalation in Washington's stand-off with Beijing.



WeChat's owner, Tencent, said: "We are reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding."