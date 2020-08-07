SLPP+announces+17+national+list+MPs

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has announced the list of its appointed MPs.As per results of the General Election 2020, the SLPP has secured 17 national list positions.The party says it sent the list of appointees to the Election Commission today (07).The list is:Professor G.L. PeirisSagara KariyawasamAjith Nivard CabraalPresident’s Counsel Ali SabryPresident’s Counsel Jayantha WeerasingheManjula DissanayakeProfessor Ranjith BandaraProfessor Charitha HerathGevindu KumaratungaMohamed MuzammilProfessor Tissa VitaranaYadamini GunawardenaDr. Suren RaghavanTiran AllesDr. Seetha ArambepolaJayantha KetagodaMohamed Faleel Marjan