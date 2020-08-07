SLPP+announces+17+national+list+MPs

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna has announced the list of its appointed MPs.
As per results of the General Election 2020, the SLPP has secured 17 national list positions.
The party says it sent the list of appointees to the Election Commission today (07).
The list is:
Professor G.L. Peiris
Sagara Kariyawasam
Ajith Nivard Cabraal
President’s Counsel Ali Sabry
President’s Counsel Jayantha Weerasinghe
Manjula Dissanayake
Professor Ranjith Bandara
Professor Charitha Herath
Gevindu Kumaratunga
Mohamed Muzammil
Professor Tissa Vitarana
Yadamini Gunawardena
Dr. Suren Raghavan
Tiran Alles
Dr. Seetha Arambepola
Jayantha Ketagoda
Mohamed Faleel Marjan