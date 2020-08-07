සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Politicians express their views about the election result

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 6:17

Politicians expressed their views after the results of the general election were announced.

Hambantota District candidate Namal Rajapaksa said that this was a great victory for the entire Sri Lankan people.

He also stated that it was a mandate to form a government without extremists.

Udaya Gammanpila expressed his views to the media after the victory.

He spoke about the defeat of UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Madduma Bandara stated that the Opposition is playing its role well.

Meanwhile, former President Maithripala Sirisena has stated that steps will be taken, to take the country towards a wider development under the leadership of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

