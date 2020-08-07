People+have+placed+confidence+in+the+program+of+the+president+

The people have acted in confidence to give victory to the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in the forthcoming general election to take forward the program of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, said its chairman Prof. GL Peiris.



He was speaking at the first media briefing held at the party office of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna at Nelum Mawatha, Battaramulla today after winning the general election.