New comers that beat the rest in their districts and came first

Friday, 07 August 2020 - 21:31

With the release of the results of this year's general election, several new faces have performed very strongly in the districts.

Accordingly, Nipuna Ranawaka, who contested from the Matara District as a newcomer from the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna, was elected to Parliament with the highest number of votes from the district.

Also contesting for the first time from Colombo, Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekara came first on the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna's preferential list.

Dr. Nalaka Godahewa, who contested for the first time from the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna representing the Gampaha District, was elected to Parliament with the highest number of votes from the district.

Former Chief Minister of the Uva Province Shashindra Rajapaksa contested for the Moneragala District from the Podu Jana Peramuna and he too has been elected to Parliament for the first time with the highest number of votes from the district.

In addition, Jeewan Thondaman, the son of former Minister Arumugam Thondaman, who contested for the Nuwara Eliya District of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna, was also elected to Parliament was elected to Parliament with the highest number of votes from the district.

Also, Rahul Rajaputhiran, who contested for the Illankai Tamil Arasu Kachchi Party in the Batticaloa District, has been elected to Parliament as a newcomer, becoming the first in that district.

