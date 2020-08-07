Congratulations+from+several+countries+to+President+and+Prime+Minister

The United States, India, Maldives and other countries have congratulated the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna on its great victory in the General Elections.



In a Twitter message to the Prime Minister, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the two countries should work together to enhance bilateral relations in all fields.



Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Colombo issued a statement congratulating Sri Lanka on holding a smooth and orderly election despite the challenges posed by the Covid epidemic.



Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid has sent a message to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa congratulating them on their victory in the parliamentary elections.



President Ibrahim Mohamed Soli also congratulated the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna on its victory in a Twitter message.



Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma also telephoned to congratulate Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.