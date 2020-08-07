සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Showers today in several provinces

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 7:18

Showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces today (08), says the Department of Meteorology.

The wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the island particularly in the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in the Hambantota, Trincomalee and Matale districts and along the western slopes of the central hills.

Coastal inundation is likely along the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle due to the effect of swell waves.

People who are living in coastal areas are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

