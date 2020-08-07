Missile+attack+suspected+in+Beirut+explosion

The Sri Lankam embassy in Beirut says it remains open all days to look into the needs of the Sri Lankans affected by the huge explosion in the Lebanese capital early this week.



It says 14 Sri Lankans were injured in the incident and that three of them are still under treatment.



Dry rations are being provided to the affected,



The embassy opened a 24-hour hotline which is 096 157 69 585.



The blast killed at least 157 people and injured more than 5,000 others.



President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.



The blast was caused either by negligence or a missile attack, he said.



Specialists at the University of Sheffield in the UK estimate that the blast had about one tenth of the explosive power of the atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War Two and was "unquestionably one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history".