සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Missile attack suspected in Beirut explosion

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 7:38

Missile+attack+suspected+in+Beirut+explosion
The Sri Lankam embassy in Beirut says it remains open all days to look into the needs of the Sri Lankans affected by the huge explosion in the Lebanese capital early this week.

It says 14 Sri Lankans were injured in the incident and that three of them are still under treatment.

Dry rations are being provided to the affected,

The embassy opened a 24-hour hotline which is 096 157 69 585.

The blast killed at least 157 people and injured more than 5,000 others.

President Michel Aoun said the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely in a warehouse.

The blast was caused either by negligence or a missile attack, he said.

Specialists at the University of Sheffield in the UK estimate that the blast had about one tenth of the explosive power of the atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima during World War Two and was "unquestionably one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history".

logo

Trending News

Duleep, Vijayamuni, Chatura, Edward, Mannapperuma defeated in Gampaha
07 August 2020
Duleep, Vijayamuni, Chatura, Edward, Mannapperuma defeated in Gampaha
Colombo rejects Thilanga, Fowzie, Hirunika, Sujeewa
07 August 2020
Colombo rejects Thilanga, Fowzie, Hirunika, Sujeewa
UNP to restructure itself following defeat
07 August 2020
UNP to restructure itself following defeat
SLPP announces 17 national list MPs
07 August 2020
SLPP announces 17 national list MPs
Batticaloa preferential votes results
07 August 2020
Batticaloa preferential votes results

International News

TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
07 August 2020
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
07 August 2020
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
06 August 2020
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.