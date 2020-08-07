සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

SJB, JJB, UNP to send appointed MPs’ lists today or tomorrow

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 7:51

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya says it will send the names of its national list MPs to the Election Commission today (08).

The Jathika Jana Balawegaya and the UNP are expected to submit their lists of appointed MPs today or tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna yesterday sent its list of its 17 appointed MPs to the Election Commission.

The list is:

Professor G.L. Peiris, Sagara Kariyawasam, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, President’s Counsel Ali Sabry, President’s Counsel Jayantha Weerasinghe, Manjula Dissanayake, Professor Ranjith Bandara, Professor Charitha Herath, Gevindu Kumaratunga, Mohamed Muzammil, Professor Tissa Vitarana, Yadamini Gunawardena, Dr. Suren Raghavan, Tiran Alles, Dr. Seetha Arambepola, Jayantha Ketagoda and Mohamed Faleel Marjan

