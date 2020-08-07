Japan+extends+best+wishes+to+new+Sri+Lankan+govt.

Japan has extended its best wishes to the new government in Sri Lanka and said it will support future development in the island as a hub in the region.



The Japanese Embassy in Colombo, in a statement yesterday (07), said Japan welcomes the peaceful, free and fair holding of the

Parliamentary Elections in Sri Lanka, conducted successfully on Wednesday.



It commended Sri Lanka’s long-established tradition of democracy, which was further strengthened through the election.



“While congratulating the Government’s victory in the election, Japan, as a long-standing friend of Sri Lanka, will continue to support Sri Lanka’s effort towards further development as a hub of the Indian Ocean region,” the statement added.



The US, India, Nepal and the Maldives have also sent in congratulatory messages.