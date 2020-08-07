සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Japan extends best wishes to new Sri Lankan govt.

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 8:00

Japan has extended its best wishes to the new government in Sri Lanka and said it will support future development in the island as a hub in the region.

The Japanese Embassy in Colombo, in a statement yesterday (07), said Japan welcomes the peaceful, free and fair holding of the
Parliamentary Elections in Sri Lanka, conducted successfully on Wednesday.

It commended Sri Lanka’s long-established tradition of democracy, which was further strengthened through the election.

“While congratulating the Government’s victory in the election, Japan, as a long-standing friend of Sri Lanka, will continue to support Sri Lanka’s effort towards further development as a hub of the Indian Ocean region,” the statement added.

The US, India, Nepal and the Maldives have also sent in congratulatory messages.

