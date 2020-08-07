22+more+Covid-19+patients+regain+health

With 22 more Covid-19 patients regaining health yesterday (07), the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka rose to 2,564.

So far, 2,839 patients have been reported, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit, adding that 264 remain hospitalized.



Meanwhile, the global Covid-19 count stands at more than 19.5 million, while the fatalities number close to 723,000.



The US has more than five million cases and 164,000 deaths.



Latin America’s fatalities rose to 213,120 yesterday.



In India, more than two million have got infected, while 42,500 have died.