සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

22 more Covid-19 patients regain health

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 9:30

22+more+Covid-19+patients+regain+health
With 22 more Covid-19 patients regaining health yesterday (07), the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka rose to 2,564.
So far, 2,839 patients have been reported, says the Health Ministry’s epidemiology unit, adding that 264 remain hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the global Covid-19 count stands at more than 19.5 million, while the fatalities number close to 723,000.

The US has more than five million cases and 164,000 deaths.

Latin America’s fatalities rose to 213,120 yesterday.

In India, more than two million have got infected, while 42,500 have died.

logo

Trending News

Duleep, Vijayamuni, Chatura, Edward, Mannapperuma defeated in Gampaha
07 August 2020
Duleep, Vijayamuni, Chatura, Edward, Mannapperuma defeated in Gampaha
Colombo rejects Thilanga, Fowzie, Hirunika, Sujeewa
07 August 2020
Colombo rejects Thilanga, Fowzie, Hirunika, Sujeewa
UNP to restructure itself following defeat
07 August 2020
UNP to restructure itself following defeat
SLPP announces 17 national list MPs
07 August 2020
SLPP announces 17 national list MPs
Batticaloa preferential votes results
07 August 2020
Batticaloa preferential votes results

International News

TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
07 August 2020
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
07 August 2020
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
06 August 2020
Hiroshima marks 75 years since first atomic bomb
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.