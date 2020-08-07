SLFP secures 14 seats; total of eight women get elected

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party secured 14 seats after allying with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna at the General Election 2020.



The MP-elects from the SLFP are ex-president Maithripala Sirisena, general secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara as well as Mahinda Amaraweera, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Duminda Dissanayake, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Dushmantha Mitrapala, Angajan Ramanathan, Cader Masthan, Lasantha Alagiyawanne, Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, Shan Wijelal de Silva, Shantha Bandara and Jagath Pushpakumar.



Another SLPP ally, the National Freedom Front, won five seats and secured one national list position.



NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa, national organizer Jayantha Samaraweera, Nimal Piyatissa, Gamini Waleboda and Uddika Premaratne got elected, while Mohamed Muzammil has been named a national list MP.



A total of eight women have been elected as MPs.



They are SLPP’s Pavitra Wanniarachchi, Muditha de Soysa, Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Gita Kumarasinghe, Rajika Wickemasinghe and Kokila Gunawardena, and SJB’s Thalatha Athukorale and Rohini Kumari Kaviratne.