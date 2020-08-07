,
Youth jumps into train at Veyangoda
Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 8:26
A youth, aged 28 years, has committed suicide by jumping into the slow train from Polgahawela to Colombo, police say.
The incident occurred at Veyangoda.
