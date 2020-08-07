සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Two arrested with heroin, sharp weapons

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 9:06

Two youths in a three-wheeler were arrested with heroin and weapons at Kolambahena Watte in Biyagama yesterday (07).

Police say 2.2 grams of heroin and four sharp weapons were found from their possession.

Aged 21 and 23 years, the residents of Biyagama are due to be produced before the Mahara magistrate’s court today.

