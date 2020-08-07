,
Fallen tree disrupts vehicular traffic at Eheliyagoda (video)
Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 9:38
A fallen has blocked the Colombo-Ratnapura main road at Namalpura in Eheliyagoda.
As a result, vehicular traffic remains disrupted, police say.
Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.
