150 million USD funding for 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 10:04

The Serum Institute of India has entered into a partnership with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for India and other emerging economies as early as 2021
The funds will be provided to GAVI which will be used to support Serum Institute.

"The collaboration will provide upfront capital to SII to help them increase manufacturing capacity now so that, once a vaccine, or vaccines, gains regulatory approval and WHO prequalification, doses can be produced at scale for distribution to India and LMICs as part of the Gavi COVAX AMC mechanism as early as the first half of 2021," SII said in a statement.

