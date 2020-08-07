Woman, aged 73, strangled to death; son arrested on suspicion

A 73-year-old woman has been found strangled to death, and her son has been arrested on suspicion, say the police in Mirigama.
The suspect, aged 41 years, had been seen in their home at Thawalampitiya about two hours before the murder took place on 06 August.
Produced before the Attanagalle magistrate’s court, he was remanded for 14 days.
