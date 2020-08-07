India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases

A huge spike of 61,537 new Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours has taken India's tally to 2,088,611, the Union Health Ministry said.



It said that over 1.42 million patients have recovered so far.



This is the fourth consecutive day that India recorded the highest number of fresh infections in a single day across the world.



More than 42,000 deaths linked to the highly infectious disease have so far been recorded by India.



The ministry said 933 patients died in the last 24 hours.