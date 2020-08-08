Repatriation of Sri Lankans resumes (video)





The repatriation of Sri Lankans stranded overseas due to the Covid-19 pandemic resumes today (08), says additional secretary to the president Admiral Jayanath Colombage.



He told Hiru News that several batches will return from Dubai, China, India and the Maldives during the day.



No new Covid-19 cases have been reported so far today, and the total infected remains at 2,839.



Of them, 2,576 have recovered, while 264 patients remain hospitalized.



A total of 1,856 are under quarantine at 33 centres run by the armed forces.



Meanwhile, a huge spike of 61,537 new Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours has taken India's tally to 2,088,611, the Union Health Ministry said.



It said that over 1.42 million patients have recovered so far.



More than 42,000 deaths linked to the highly infectious disease have so far been recorded by India.



The ministry said 933 patients died in the last 24 hours.



In the meantime, the Serum Institute of India has entered into a partnership with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the GAVI vaccines alliance to make 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for India and other emerging economies as early as 2021.



The funds will be provided to GAVI which will be used to support Serum Institute.