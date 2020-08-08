India's RAW probes Angoda Lokka’s death (video)





A five-member team of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) has met senior officials of Crime Branch-Crime Investigation

Department (CBCID) in connection with the mysterious death of Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka, who was staying in India for the last three years under a fake identity.



Tamil Nadu Director General of Police JK Tripathy had recently transferred the case from Coimbatore Police to the CBCID.



Maddumage Lasantha Chandana Perera alias Angoda Lokka had got a fake Aadhar card in the name of Pradeep Singh.



Indian media reports suggest that he suffered a cardiac arrest and declared brought dead at a private hospital in Coimbatore on 03 July.



After the Sri Lankan media reported that the gangster was poisoned to death in India, the police of the island nation asked the Coimbatore Police for more information in this regard.



The CBCID has constituted seven teams to scrutinise and investigate various aspects, including his 'illegal' stay in India and forging of documents to get an Aadhar card.



The RAW team visited Coimbatore on 05 August and held talks with CBCID Inspector General of Police K Shankar and other senior officials.



Notably, Angoda Lokka was wanted in Sri Lanka in connection with serious offences.



In fact, a 'red notice' was also issued for him by the Interpol.



The RAW team reportedly took hold of some significant documents regarding Angoda Lokka, whose body was cremated in Madurai after post-mortem at a government hospital.



Meanwhile, the CBCID has sent the viscera to Chennai for examination in order to establish his identity.



Three people were arrested on charges of fabricating documents to get an Aadhar card for Lokka.



Those in custody are – T Sivakami Sundari and her Tiruppur friend S Dyaneswaran, and Amani Thanji, a Sri Lankan woman.



Sources suggest that Angoda Lokka had killed Amani Thanji's husband in Sri Lanka.



She started staying with him after that.



According to police, Angoda Lokka entered Tamil Nadu in 2017 and was living in Coimbatore since 2018.



He was reportedly supplying protein supplements to gyms there.



He had rented an apartment with the help of Sivakami Sundari and S Dyaneswaran.



Sivakami Sundari is a Madurai-based lawyer.



It has emerged that she had transactions worth around Rs 10 million in seven accounts.



It is yet to be ascertained whether there is an LTTE connection with the case.



Sundari had reportedly helped the other two people in taking the body to Madurai for cremation.



The father of Sundari is allegedly a known LTTE sympathiser.



Shankar had told the media that one of the seven special teams formed to investigate the case was working to establish the

possible links between Sundari’s father and the LTTE.



He added that money transactions are being probed to clarify their source.