සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

New cabinet’s swearing-in after national lists are gazetted

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 13:06

New+cabinet%E2%80%99s+swearing-in+after+national+lists+are+gazetted
The swearing-in of the new cabinet is due to take place after the national list MPs are gazetted.

The Election Commission expects to issue the gazette next week.

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya says it will send the names of its national list MPs to the Commission today (08) or tomorrow.

The Jathika Jana Balawegaya and the UNP too, are expected to submit their lists of appointed MPs by tomorrow.

The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna yesterday sent its list of its 17 appointed MPs to the Election Commission.

Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oaths tomorrow morning at Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara as the prime minister of the new government.

logo

Trending News

UNP to restructure itself following defeat
07 August 2020
UNP to restructure itself following defeat
SLPP announces 17 national list MPs
07 August 2020
SLPP announces 17 national list MPs
Political meetings, rallies banned for one week duration
08 August 2020
Political meetings, rallies banned for one week duration
22 more Covid-19 patients regain health
08 August 2020
22 more Covid-19 patients regain health
The defeated members of parliament
07 August 2020
The defeated members of parliament

International News

India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
08 August 2020
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
07 August 2020
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
07 August 2020
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.