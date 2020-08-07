New cabinet’s swearing-in after national lists are gazetted

The swearing-in of the new cabinet is due to take place after the national list MPs are gazetted.



The Election Commission expects to issue the gazette next week.



The Samagi Jana Balawegaya says it will send the names of its national list MPs to the Commission today (08) or tomorrow.



The Jathika Jana Balawegaya and the UNP too, are expected to submit their lists of appointed MPs by tomorrow.



The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna yesterday sent its list of its 17 appointed MPs to the Election Commission.



Mahinda Rajapaksa takes oaths tomorrow morning at Kelaniya Rajamaha Vihara as the prime minister of the new government.