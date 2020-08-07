සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

SLPP’s victory based on public trust in president, PM – Sinhala Ravaya

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 13:13

The Sinhala Ravaya says the trust placed by the public in president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was the basis of the landslide victory for the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna at the General Election.

Chairman of the organization Ven. Akmeemana Dayaratana Thera told the media in Colombo today (08) that the public approval of the president’s programme so far led to this mandate.

