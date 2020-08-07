සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Increased wind speed of up to 60 kmph predicted

Saturday, 08 August 2020 - 12:54

Increased+wind+speed+of+up+to+60+kmph+predicted
The Met Department says there is a high possibility of increased wind speed of up to 60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Kankesanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil.

These sea areas can be rough.

The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 2.5m height.

logo

Trending News

UNP to restructure itself following defeat
07 August 2020
UNP to restructure itself following defeat
SLPP announces 17 national list MPs
07 August 2020
SLPP announces 17 national list MPs
Political meetings, rallies banned for one week duration
08 August 2020
Political meetings, rallies banned for one week duration
22 more Covid-19 patients regain health
08 August 2020
22 more Covid-19 patients regain health
The defeated members of parliament
07 August 2020
The defeated members of parliament

International News

India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
08 August 2020
India reports over 61,000 new Covid-19 cases
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
07 August 2020
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
07 August 2020
13 dead in landslide in Kerala
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
06 August 2020
8 dead in fire at Covid-19 hospital in India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.