Increased+wind+speed+of+up+to+60+kmph+predicted

The Met Department says there is a high possibility of increased wind speed of up to 60 kmph in the sea areas extending from Kankesanthurai to Colombo via Mannar and from Matara to Pottuvil.



These sea areas can be rough.



The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.



The naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.



There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Beruwala to Hambantota via Galle, may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.0 – 2.5m height.