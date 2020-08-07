Sumanthiran’s invitation to Vigneswaran, Ponnambalam

The TNA says it is ready to ally with the TPA led by C.V. Vigneswaran and Gajendra Kumar Ponnambalam’s AITC.



TNA spokesman M.A. Sumanthiran told journalists in Jaffna yesterday (07) that Vigneswaran, Ponnambalam and another elected from the district have expressed a desire to join with them.



The TNA won 10 seats at the General Election.



Sumanthiran said the people have placed trust in their new representatives who face an enormous challenge to overcome.



He said he believed all three parties should recognize the democratic ruling given by the people.



At a separate media briefing yesterday, Vigneswaran said he accepted that peace was imperative among Tamil representatives.



Vigneswaran said he could not accept it if they made statements as a political strategy.



It should come within the heart that all should work together on what and how to do for public well-being.



Noting that the other parties have so far been his opponents, Vigneswaran added that he could not believe a sudden change in them.



However, unity is required on the basis of policy, he said.