Motorcyclist+nabbed+with+over+five+kgs+of+Kerala+Cannabis

A motorcyclist has been nabbed with more than five kgs of Kerala Cannabis at Parappakandal in Manar, police say.
The STF has made the detection following a tip-off.
Meanwhile, the STF has arrested a 26-year-old man with 350 grams of Kerala Cannabis at Periyakarasal in Mannar.
He has been handed over to Mannar police for investigation.
