Will the TNA support new govt.? (video)





The Tamil National Alliance (TNA) is prepared to join hands with the new government and go forward if it gives the dignity to the Tamil people by prioritizing equality, says it leader R. Sampanthan.



Speaking after a religious event in Trincomalee, he said the people were dejected that the decisions made had not been implemented.



Also, they are having a small issue with regard to development.



There is no change to the TNA stand to support the new government and go forward if it gives the dignity to the Tamil people by prioritizing equality in order for lasting peace, Sampanthan said.



That will depend on how the government will act, he said, adding that the TNA would fully support if the government reached agreement with other parties and obtained their support as well.