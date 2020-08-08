Father-son combinations in new parliament (video)





There are several father-son combinations in the newly-elected parliament.



Most notable among them is SLPP leader Mahinda Rajapaksa, elected from Kurunegala, and his son Namal who successfully contested from Hambantota.



Both came first in preferential votes in their respective districts.



Janaka Bandara Tennakoon and his son Pramitha Bandara got elected from Matale.



Another father-son combination, Chamal and Shasheendra, contested from Hambantota and Moneragala respectively.



Rajitha Senaratne got elected, but his son Chatura failed to win.



Another feature is that Muditha Prashanthi got elected from Ratnapura after entering politics following the demise of her husband Ranjith Soysa.



Husband Daya Gamage and wife Anoma Gamage failed to win after contesting from Colombo and Digamadulla respectively.



Artistes Uddika Premaratne (Anuradhapura) and Geetha Kumarasinghe (Galle) also got elected.



Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Freedom Party secured 14 seats after allying with the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna at the election.



The MP-elects from the SLFP are ex-president Maithripala Sirisena, general secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara as well as Mahinda

Amaraweera, Nimal Siripala de Silva, Duminda Dissanayake, Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Dushmantha Mitrapala, Angajan Ramanathan, Cader Masthan, Lasantha Alagiyawanne, Chamara Sampath Dassanayake, Shan Wijelal de Silva, Shantha Bandara and Jagath Pushpakumar.



Another SLPP ally, the National Freedom Front, won five seats and secured one national list position.



NFF leader Wimal Weerawansa, national organizer Jayantha Samaraweera, Nimal Piyatissa, Gamini Waleboda and Uddika Premaratne got elected, while Mohamed Muzammil has been named a national list MP.



A total of eight women have been elected as MPs.



They are SLPP’s Pavitra Wanniarachchi, Muditha de Soysa, Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Gita Kumarasinghe, Rajika Wickemasinghe and Kokila Gunawardena, and SJB’s Thalatha Athukorale and Rohini Kumari Kaviratne.